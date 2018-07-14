HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The 10-year-old boy who went missing Friday night has been found safe and sound, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff were searching for Jabez Wiggins at the Harverstock Hill Apartments in the 5600 block Aldine Bender Road early Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted that Jabez may have been spotted on the complex late Friday night.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff's Office tweeted the boy has been found safe and is with family members.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are still unclear. The Sheriff's Office thanked the public for helping in the search for the boy.

Update Jabez Wiggins has been found safe and sound. HCSO investigators are talking with family members now. Thank you all for helping pic.twitter.com/P1ZN9O5tlS — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 15, 2018

Out with @HCSOTexas teammates at Haverstock Hills Apartments, 5619 Aldine Bender. Looking for missing 10 year old Jabez Wiggins. May have been spotted in complex abt 2 hrs ago. B/M, 3’9”, khaki shorts, blue shirt with “23” on front, blue/white tennis shoes. Call 713-221-6000 pic.twitter.com/tO0CYasqJX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 14, 2018

Jabez is about 3 feet 9 inches and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue shirt with the number 23 on the front.

He was also wearing blue and white tennis shoes.

If you have seen Jabez or have any information you can provide to deputies call HCSO at 713-221-6000.

