KATY, Texas — A 14-year-old boy is in custody after authorities said he shot his sister's boyfriend to death during an argument at a Katy home late Saturday night.

Authorities said the boy used a shotgun. He also shot and wounded his sister.

The 20-year-old boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight in the 24100 block of Pepperell Place Court, which is near the intersection of Franz Road and the Grand Parkway.

The 18-year-old sister/girlfriend was taken to an area trauma center with a gunshot wound to either her upper torso or neck, according to authorities. She is expected to survive.

Authorities said there were about 10 people at the house at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said the shooter is in custody, but it's unclear what he'll be charged with.

The homeowners, who are also the parents of the sister/girlfriend, were out of the country at the time of the shooting.

The couple had been together for about one year, according to family members at the scene.

Editor's note: Initial reports stated that the sister/girlfriend was 20 years old, but Harris County authorities later said she is 18. The shooter was initially reported to be 13, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later said he is 14. The boyfriend was initially reported to be 19, but was 20.

