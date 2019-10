SAN ANTONIO — Police said one person was killed and another injured in a double shooting on the east side early Tuesday morning.

A neighbor called 911 around 1:00 a.m. to report two men had been shot on Hays Street.

One of the men died at the scene and the other was shot in the leg. The man with the injury was found in a vehicle with another man, according to police.

He was taken to BAMC and officers say he is not cooperating.

No one has been arrested and police are still investigating.