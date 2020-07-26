Hays County authorities looking for missing Kyle teen

She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 140 pounds with red or auburn hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing red and white Jordan shoes and carrying a Jansport backpack.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she may be, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or submit your information online to P3tips.com or through the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.