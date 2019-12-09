SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University has already been in session for about a month and still some students haven't been able to move into apartments they signed leases for.

Instead of the sound of students getting ready to catch the bus, it's sounds of construction that fill the street. It's leaving some student's confused.

"The last time I saw it there was paint everywhere and stuff like that," said Keegan Lorenz-Ochoa, a junior at Texas State.

Lorenz-Ochoa is just one of the students who signed a lease expecting to move in back on Aug. 16. Other students were scheduled for later in the month.

But a few days before move-in day they were told that apartment would not be ready in time. Even on Sept. 12 workers were seen on multiple floors of the building and the ceiling was exposed in some units.

Haven apartment complex construction in San Marcos

So as workers continued to finish up construction, students were given two options. The PR company for the complex sent KVUE the following statement:

"Residents have been given the choice of one of two options until their units are ready. Residents who choose to make their own housing arrangements are being given five months free rent. Those residents who choose to take advantage of alternative housing arranged by the management team are receiving three months of free rent."

Lorenz-Ochoa chose the first option. Currently, he's living out of his grandparent's RV about 15 mins from campus.

Other students have different opinions.

"As long as I have a place to stay and sleep at night I'm happy basically," said Edward Smith, who chose the other option. "You really can't complain – you either get five months of rent for free, or three months of rent for free. You pick or choose."

"We shouldn't have to go through this because you said we shouldn't have to go through this," said Lorenz-Ochoa. "That's the root of the issue."

He feels like the twice-weekly updates aren't enough and he doesn't know what to believe. In one of the updates, he said the complex said floors two through five were completed and only floor one was being worked on. But after driving by he said that wasn't the case.

"The main thing is the windows are open. If the windows are open again that means there's no A/C, and if there's no A/C that means that something's not done," he said.

He's hoping that the noise of construction ends soon.

"Why let us sign if it's not done?" he added.

The complex also added the following in its statement about the delayed move-in:

"We know this has caused a tremendous inconvenience for residents, and we apologize for that. We are in constant contact with the developer about the status of construction in order to pass along any new information to residents as soon as we receive it."

The complex would not give the latest estimated date of completion.

