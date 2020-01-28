NEW ORLEANS — Authorities across the state are searching for a missing north Louisiana mother and her four children.

Louisiana State Police say 33-year-old Amanda Morgan of Chatham, La., was last seen in a blue 2015 Ford F-150 possibly traveling to family in Alabama. Family members say they are concerned about Morgan's mental state and the safety of the children.

Police said the pickup has a Texas license plate HFM2002.

State police say 11-year-old Allison Morgan, 9-year-old Bryaden Morgan, 8-year-old Autumn Morgan and 4-year-old Adalynn Morgan were last seen with their mother. It is possible that 25-year-old Tyler Heard will be with Morgan and her children.

Anyone who has information about where to find the children or Amanda Morgan should immediately contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318.259-9021 or dial 911.

