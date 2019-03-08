The Medina County Sheriff's Department is looking for two teens who deputies say were last seen in Castroville.

Isaiah Ethan Moreno, 5'6 weighing around 150 pounds, was last seen wearing basketball shorts and black vans.

Kristin Angelina, 4'11 weighing around 95 pounds, also goes by the nickname, Tiny. Her mother told authorities that her father, Juan, is battling ALS.

Deputies say they were in a 2015 dark gray Toyota Camry, with the Texas plate HMK7750.

They were last seen at a Castroville Circle K gas station Thursday around midnight, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies believe a third minor could also be involved.

Authorities say the teens left their phones, so there is no means of tracking them. Their friends told deputies they talked about heading to California, New York or Arizona.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Medina County Sheriff's Department at (830) 931-4020.