Have you seen Maliyah? Missing 2-year-old girl last seen in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Police needs your help finding a missing 2-year-old last seen Saturday morning in southwest Houston,

Maliyah Bass, also known as “Tootie,” was last seen near the 10600 block of Beechnut. Houston Police concentrated their search for Maliyah at the Sunset Crossing apartments.

Police and Texas EquuSearch volunteers canvassed the area looking for the 2-year-old.

One of the pools at the apartment complex was also drained because is was too murky to see the bottom but no sign of the little girl.

Her parents were taken in for questioning because they were the last people to see her but no arrests have been made.

People who live at the apartment said they’re praying for the child’s safe return.

“Like when I woke up and my mother showed me that picture, I broke down in tears because I have a niece that’s only 4 and she’s 2. That completely broke me,” Michelle George said.

Maliyah was last seen wearing a multi-colored tank top and multi-colored shorts. She was also carrying a pink and white pillowcase with her that had letter blocks inside.

If you have seen Maliyah or know where she could be, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.