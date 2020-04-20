SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has released more information on a child who went missing following a protective services custody hearing.

According to the SCSO, on Friday, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3300 block of Highway 110 North in Tyler to assist Child Protective Services. When deputies arrived on scene, officials were met by a CPS caseworker with who was attempting to take custody of Joshua Lynn Frazier, 14. The caseworker obtained a Writ of Attachment to take possession of the child from his father, Mitchell Lee Frazier.

The SCSO says they learned that prior to arrival of deputies, the caseworker had made contact with Mitchell Frazier at the home. When deputies checked the residence, neither Mitchell nor Joshua were present. It is believed both ran out of the back door prior to deputies arriving.

Authorities say Joshua’s health and welfare are in question due to reasons that cannot be disclosed. The pair is possibly driving a 2000 tan Chevrolet Silverado crew-cab dually with the Texas license plate BF43711.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Joshua or Mitchell, please call the SCSO at (903) 566-6600 or you may call your local law enforcement agency. Also, if you have any information that is pertinent to this case please contact Detective Audrey Lugo at (903) 533-1880 ext. 40.

