Have you seen him? Corpus Christi resident with severe epilepsy has been missing since June 11.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph (Joey) Gonzalez has been missing since June 11. Gonzalez has severe epilepsy and has not taken his medication in days.

His family says he does not go anywhere without his family.

He was last seen walking Thursday, June 11 at the intersections of Staples and Woodridge, wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans, and blue tennis shoes.