HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are for the public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office say Gregory Whitaker was last seen on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the 15400 block of Empanada Drive in west Harris County.

Whitaker is 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds.

If you seen him, please call 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

