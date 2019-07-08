SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help finding a San Antonio teen who went missing a year ago today.

Elijah Ramos, 17, was last seen on august 7, 2018 in San Antonio, TX.

It is believed that Elijah may still be in the San Antonio area or he may travel to Bandera, TX.

Elijah is described as 5'5 with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his forearms an may wear glasses.

Elijah may also go by the alias last name of Montez.

Call 1-800-843-5678 or 1-210-207-7273 with any information related to Elijah or his whereabouts.