KINGSVILLE, Texas — A resident on the west side of Kingsville called police after two backpacks were discovered in the area.

An officer inspected the bags and found a pistol, a shotgun, body armor, scales, bongs, lots of spoons with a white residue on them, measuring cups, a gas mask, and other items.

The Kingsville Police Department wants you to contact them at 361-592-4311 if you wish to claim the items.

