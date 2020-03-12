Harlan High School evacuated following social media threat

Northside ISD Police and BCSO are working to investigate the threatening comments.

SAN ANTONIO — Out of an abundance of precautions, students and staff have been evacuated from the Harlan High School campus after authorities learned of a social media threat made toward the campus, according to an official with BCSO.

The Northside ISD Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff's Department are currently working to investigate the threat.

The evacuation was necessary in order for authorities to do a thorough search of the building, according to a spokesperson with NISD.

Authorities are on scene and students and staff are safe.