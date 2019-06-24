Hampton police hold press conference four days after two-year-old Noah went missing

On Tuesday, neighbors told 13News Now reporter Megan Shinn that they want to do their part finding the toddler.

“I’ve been searching everywhere,” neighbor Bobby Griffin said. “It’s a little kid and I do care.”

"All of us grew up around here together so we all know each other," said neighbor Jennifer Hunt. "He's all of our kid. He's the community's kid."

Hunt remembers meeting Noah Tomlin when he was just an infant. This afternoon she could barely hold back the tears wondering where the two-year-old is.

"It's sad. It's scary. I can only imagine what's going through his mind," said Hunt. "Hungry, thirsty, hot, tired."

She said the worst part is the waiting.

"It's exhausting because nothing has been verified, and every time my phone goes off and I open it I don't know what I'm going to see, what I'm going to read," said Hunt.

She knows both parents and said their past history is a concern to her.

"The previous drug use, the previous problems, the previous child neglect and abuse with the other kids, I do question if whether or not they should have been given custody of Noah," said Hunt.

Hampton Police Sergeant Reginald Williams said the police is thankful for the public's willingness to assist, but at this time they are not looking for any help from civilian searchers.

Officers have covered the shoreline multiple times, while Noah’s parents spent time at Hampton police headquarters overnight.

“I can’t go into the investigative aspect of it, but I can tell you our investigators are diligently exploring every option,” Sergeant Williams said.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Sergeant Williams said the investigation is still ongoing. Multiple searches have been completed in many areas multiple times.

Crews are searching from the air, there are divers in the water and additional marine resources are searching the nearby waterways.

View the full press conference below:

So far, crews have searched a full mile sound from the Salt Ponds area in Hampton.

A public works dispatcher confirmed that trash collection is suspended in the search area for Noah. There was a police presence at Bethel Landfill.

The command center at Atlantic Avenue near the child's home was cleared out last Tuesday night, and police said a new strategy will be announced Wednesday morning.