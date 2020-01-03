HAMBURG, N.Y. — The ice houses at Hoover Beach are a spectacle that everyone is looking at. A house covered in ice just isn't something you see everyday. But visiting these houses could be a violation of the New York Penal Law, according to the Town of Hamburg Police Department. 

Hamburg Police are asking the public to please stay away from these houses coated in ice because not only is the ice itself a danger to your safety, but many of these properties are people's homes and private property.

Additionally, police say Hoover Beach has multiple no parking areas and you could be ticketed for blocking driveways or parking where you shouldn't be.

To check out the ice houses from the safety (and warmth) of your home, you can view our photo gallery here:

