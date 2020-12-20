SA toy drive goes on as planned after donation supply is hit by thieves

About 70% of the households at Alazan-Apache Courts are led by a single parent making less than $9,000 a year.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s that festive time of the year where making kids smile on Christmas Day can be a magical moment.

That task got a bit tougher over the weekend, when the San Antonio Housing Authority reported someone broke into the Alazan-Apache community room on Saturday. Half of the donated toys collected with the intention to brighten the spirits of more than 200 children were stolen just one day before a planned toy drive.

“That’s why we’re here to make it a better Christmas for these families,” said Valero retiree Sammy Nieto.

Despite what happened, volunteers came together to do what they set out to do. Bags and bags of toys were hauled out to families waiting in their cars.

The Moreno family has three children and another on the way. For them, the pandemic has proven financially challenging in their daily lives. However, being able to wake up on Christmas morning to presents is something they’re most grateful for.

“My kids were not expecting very much and these gifts are going to help them a lot,” Richard Moreno said.

“It’s a rough start right now and along the way it’s a good struggle that we got to get through," added Richard's wife. "But with this help, it’s going to be a good surprise for our kids."

The pre-toy drive break-in was an unwelcome surprise during the holiday season, and even more impactful during a time when many families continue to struggle.

“This was another unfortunate event in a series of unfortunate events that have happened this year, but we’re resilient just like our families are and we’re going to keep pushing forward and give them the assistance that they need,” said Joel Tabar, director of community development initiatives at the San Antonio Housing Authority.