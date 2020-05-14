H-E-B to host Texas-sized graduation celebration for state’s high school, college seniors

As part of the H-E-B’s celebration, they will also host the #HEBGraduation sweepstakes where grads can enter for a win a $500 VISA gift card.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will host a Texas-sized graduation celebration for the state’s high school and college seniors live on YouTube on Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

The H-E-B graduation event was organized to help Texans celebrate this milestone and will feature messages from some famous and beloved Texans and a one-of-a-­­kind musical performance. This will also include a surprise guest to celebrate the 2020 graduating class.

As part of the H-E-B’s celebration, they will also host the #HEBGraduation sweepstakes where grads can enter for a win a $500 VISA gift card.

High school and college seniors can share a photo or video on Twitter or Instagram about how they are celebrating their graduation this year, in order to be eligible to win a gift card and possibly be featured on the live graduation celebration. To enter, use #HEBGraduation.

The Sweepstakes will end on Thursday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m.