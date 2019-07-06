SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B says it will distribute ice to people still without power from Thursday’s storms.

The H-E-B response team will be at Woodlawn Park from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday to distribute the ice.

H-E-B says customers will initially be limited to 3 bags of ice per person.

A fast-moving storm brought downpours, hail and damage to parts of San Antonio. At one point, more than 50,000 CPS customers were without power. Crews have been working to restore power, and the number was down to about 17,000 as of 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.