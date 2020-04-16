H-E-B delivered hundreds of meals to hospitals around Central Texas Friday.

The meals are for doctors, nurses and other health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

H-E-B planned to deliver the meals for the next four weeks.

They delivered 300 meals at Baylor, Scott & White in Temple, 300 at BS&W Hillcrest and 600 at Providence Hospital in Waco. Seaton Medical Center in Harker Heights got 300 meals Thursday.

“We’re all extremely grateful for the dedication of our healthcare workers who are saving lives and making personal sacrifices for others,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “We want to express some well-deserved appreciation and hope these meals will provide a bit of comfort during these trying times.”