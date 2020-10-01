SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B released new artist renderings of a tech center as the company grows it digital team.

The new tech center will be housed at H-E-B's downtown campus and is expected to bring about 500 jobs.

Construction is slated to begin this year, and is expected to be completed by the summer 2022.

HEB expansion tech center
H-E-B

In a written statement, H-E-B President Craig Boyan said the company's "success starts with our people, who provide exceptional hospitality to deliver world-class shopping and digital experiences. We’re committed to hiring more people, adding the necessary skills to become both a better tech company and even stronger brick-and-mortar retailer.”

