SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B released new artist renderings of a tech center as the company grows it digital team.

The new tech center will be housed at H-E-B's downtown campus and is expected to bring about 500 jobs.

Construction is slated to begin this year, and is expected to be completed by the summer 2022.

H-E-B

In a written statement, H-E-B President Craig Boyan said the company's "success starts with our people, who provide exceptional hospitality to deliver world-class shopping and digital experiences. We’re committed to hiring more people, adding the necessary skills to become both a better tech company and even stronger brick-and-mortar retailer.”

