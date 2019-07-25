SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B Select Ingredients 25% Less Sodium Taco Seasoning Mix packets have been removed from shelves over concerns of possible salmonella contamination.

H-E-B

The Texas grocer has also removed the product from its online shopping service on its website.

In a release, Williams Food LLC said the company was initiating the voluntary recall, that also included Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix, a product sold in Walmart stores:

These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by our supplier, Mincing Spice Co. Mincing has issued a recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing’s customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods, LLC. We are recalling our products listed above as a precautionary action; to date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.