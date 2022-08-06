March for Our Lives Austin: Gun law reform advocates rally at Texas Capitol

The march began at the Capitol on Saturday at 10 a.m. and was one of many across the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend, people across the country will march to show their support for gun reform legislation.

The organization March For Our Lives was started by the survivors of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

A large march in Washington, D.C., is expected but there will also be smaller ones, including in Austin. According to the group's website, 300 localized marches are expected around the nation.

PHOTOS: March for Our Lives rally for gun law reform at Texas Capitol 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

The organization and supporters gathered at the State Capitol at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

"Everywhere we look, gun violence is decimating our families and communities," the website states. "Whether it’s the mass shootings in shopping malls, concerts, schools, and places of worship, the retaliatory gun violence in urban neighborhoods haunted by the legacy of economic disinvestment, racism, and poverty, or the solitary suicides committed nationwide with increasing frequency, gun violence adds up: over 100 Americans die from it every day. 100+ lives lost every single day. We started March For Our Lives (MFOL) to say, 'Not One More.'"