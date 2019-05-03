SAN ANTONIO — A regional leader in the Gulf Cartel, operating on both sides of the Rio Grande, has been arrested in a major operation to target cartel members.

According a Department of Homeland Security news release, Jose Alfredo Cardenas Martinez, also known as “El Contador or Sr. Cortez,” was arrested by Mexican authorities in San Luis Potosi.

Cardenas is one of ten targets in an initiative to target cartel members, called Se Busca Informacion. Cardenas was the third target on the list. The same intiative has resulted in the arrest of six targets in the RGV and one in Laredo.

DHS officials say the arrested is thanks to reporting from the public, and the sharing of information between US and Mexican authorities.

The agency urges people to report suspicious activity to the Rio Grande Valley Sector Operations Center at 800-863-9382 or through the WhatsApp messaging service at 1-956-295-0887. All calls are confidential.