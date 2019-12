SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio police department is holding a property auction Thursday, December 19.

The auction will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post No. 9186 on 650 E. White Street. Viewing starts at 5:30 p.m. and the auction will start at 6:30 p.m.

The items include a Rolex watch, tools, two Gucci belts, a Nintendo Switch, and Gucci sunglasses.

Payment is by cash or credit card (no American Express).