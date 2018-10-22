AUSTIN — Following a boil water notice issued to Austin Water customers Oct. 22, Austinites are scrambling to get bottled water from grocery stores across the city.
Historic flooding last week brought high levels of silt into the City of Austin's water supply, so the city's water plants are struggling to keep up. The city said it plans to lift the boil water notice once the treatment systems are stabilized.
In the meantime, Austin Water customers are asked to boil their water before drinking, cooking with it or using ice.
Hours after the boil water notice was issued, Austinites flocked to local grocery stores to get bottled water, leaving shelves empty. H-E-B told KVUE they worked overnight to send fleets of trucks full of water to Austin.
"We will keep sending trailers of water until it is no longer needed," an H-E-B representative told KVUE.
KVUE's Jay Wallis saw Austin residents rushing into an H-E-B to fill up on bottled water Monday morning.
At the H-E-B on Far West, shelves were empty when KVUE's Lauren Petterson arrived at around 5:20 a.m.
Katie Lynch said her H-E-B was packed with people getting bottled water.
Ariadyn Hansen tweeted a video of the "longest 6 a.m. line ever" at the H-E-B on Burnet Road. She said she couldn't find water at that location.
While many scrambled to get bottled water from grocery stores, others opted to simply boil their water before drinking.
KVUE's Kristie Gonzalez said Jo's Coffee in downtown Austin was not serving coffee or water due to the boil water notice.
