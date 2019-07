SAN ANTONIO — You will soon be able to celebrate a match made in Heaven at the Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Extravaganza!.

The odd, yet logical, pairing will be featured on July 26 at the Busted Sandal Brewing Company, at 7114 Oaklawn Drive. The festival runs from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. that day.

According to the event's Facebook page, the festival offers gourmet, made-to-order grilled cheese sandwiches paired with the best local craft beers.

