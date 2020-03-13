SAN ANTONIO — Great Hearts schools announced on its website that it will extend spring break after news of the first confirmed coronavirus case outside of the Lackland quarantine.

Classes were scheduled to resume after spring break on Monday, March 16. That has been delayed until Monday, March 23. The school says it will update parents if that ends up getting extended.

View the full post from the website below:

"Dear Great Hearts Families,

I have asked our leadership teams in Arizona and Texas to extend spring vacation through next week. There will be no regular school or after-school activities during the week of March 16, 2020.

I want to be clear this is a precautionary measure in response to Coronavirus. We do not have any confirmed cases or known exposure in our Arizona or Texas school communities.

We intend to resume classes on Monday, March 23, 2020. Should we need to extend again, we will tell you as soon as we have made that decision. In the meantime, we will be in contact with learning activities from our curriculum next week.

Please see our FAQ below for more information regarding COVID-19. If you have additional questions, please email questions@greatheartsamerica.org.

We are very sorry for the inconveniences and hardships this may cause, but we sincerely believe it is in the best interest of our community at this time.

Respectfully,

Wade Dyke

CEO, Great Hearts America"

Earlier on Friday, health and city officials announced the first case of coronavirus in San Antonio that is outside of the JBSA Lackland quarantine cases. The annual "party with a purpose" Fiesta was canceled in April, and rescheduled for November.

There have been 50 cases of coronavirus reported in Texas before this, according to the Texas Tribune. That includes the 11 Lackland quarantine cases, and cases reported from Travis County, the Houston area and the Dallas area.

