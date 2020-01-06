6 sit-in protesters arrested for violating city curfew

Sunday was the first night of a 48 hour civil emergency.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of six people doing a sit-in protest at Rosa Parks Circle were arrested Sunday night for violating the citywide curfew.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss implemented the curfew, which will go from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for two nights, after riots erupted Saturday night.

Sunday evening was the first day of the curfew, and shortly before 7 p.m., officers were on a loud speaker telling the remaining people downtown to go home.

The group of silent protesters sitting in Rosa Parks Circle were warned about the curfew around this time. But after they refused to leave, Grand Rapids Police officers on bikes arrested them.

The protesters talked with the officers who explained the curfew to them again before taking them into custody. The group said they wanted to stand in solidarity with recent victims of police brutality.

For the most part, the streets were quiet when the curfew went into effect with officers patrolling by vehicle, on bikes and on horses.

Anyone who violates the curfew is subject to arrest and a misdemeanor and/or a $500 fine.

