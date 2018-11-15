LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Investigators announced the man accused of shooting and killing two people at a Louisville Kroger in October is now facing hate crime charges.

A grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Gregory Bush, 51, the accused shooter. Two counts of shooting and killing two victims based on their race, one count of attempting to shoot a victim based on race and three firearm counts based on use in support of the above charges.

“No Kentuckian should be frightened to go shopping, no Kentuckian should be frightened to worship, no Kentuckian should be frightened to go to school," United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman said.

Coleman, FBI SAC Robert Brown, and ATF SAC Stuart Lowrey were at the news conference on Nov. 15 that announced the new charges Bush is currently facing. They said at the news conference Bush maintains his innocence.

“There is no place for hate-filled violence in this community, or in this commonwealth," Coleman said.

Bush was arraigned on two counts of murder, one count of criminal attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment earlier in November.

Bush entered a not guilty plea to those charges.

Sixty-nine-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vickie Jones were killed at the Stony Brook Kroger in October.

Maurice Stallard and Vickie Lee Jones

Stallard was killed inside the store. He is the father of Kellie Watson, Mayor Greg Fischer's Chief Equity Officer. Stallard's friend said he had a kind demeanor.

"I really can't ever remember Maurice talking negatively about anybody. Never, over 50 years, never. It wasn't his personality. It wasn't his demeanor. it just wasn't Maurice. He was always trying to help somebody. Always," Jesse Kinzer, a friend of Stallard, said.

Jones was shot outside the store. Jones' nephew said she was a compassionate person.

"Very sweet, very kind, compassionate person. She wouldn't hurt a fly, she was salt of the earth. A Christian woman, very kind and loving to her family so it's just kind of hard to grasp the situation right now," Kevin Gunn, a nephew of Vicki Jones, said.

Bush’s next court date is Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. His bond remains at $5 million full cash.

