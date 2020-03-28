AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Saturday he will be waiving certain licensing renewal regulations for Texas pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy technician trainees.

According to state officials, with these waivers, the Governor is "temporarily extending expiration dates for licenses and temporarily suspending continuing education requirements for pharmacists."

"As our state responds to COVID-19, it is important that Texans continue to have access to the services they depend on to meet their daily needs," said Governor Abbott.

"With these waivers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can continue to meet the needs of their fellow Texans without potential delays caused by an expired license," added Governor Abbott.

In doing so, Governor Abbott will allow health officials to assist patients without having to worry about their upcoming dates of when their licenses expire.

