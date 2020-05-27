Gov. Abbott: Texas prepared for spike in COVID-19 cases due to Memorial Day parties

During a one-on-one interview with CBS19, the Texas governor spoke about testing data, how to reopen schools, and more

TYLER, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott says he is concerned about some of the large gatherings that took place around Texas over the holiday weekend, but he believes the state can handle it if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases as a result.

Gov. Abbott spoke one-on-one with CBS19 on Tuesday about a variety of topics related to the reopening of the state. He says he is generally pleased with the precautions Texans have taken in the two-and-a-half months since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“On the one hand, we see the numbers looking very good. The number of people testing positive goes down, the positivity rate goes down. [Monday] had the lowest number of fatalities since the end of March. It had the lowest number of hospitalizations since the middle part of April, so, just the numbers themselves look good," Gov. Abbott explained.

“On the other hand, we want to make sure that people are not getting overconfident, because COVID-19 still exists in Texas and the U.S. today. And as people go out, if they suddenly stop using all these safe practices, it could lead to a spread of COVID-19. That’s the last thing we need. We need businesses to open up. The best way for businesses to open up is for people to continue these safe practices to help us to continue to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

The number of new cases per day reported and the number of deaths per day have both followed a downward trajectory over the last week, based on data reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Gov. Abbott says he heard about a few large parties around the state and big crowds at the beach during Memorial Day Weekend. He urged people to stay safe but said if there are outbreaks as a result, surge response teams can handle it.

“We can do it neighborhood by neighborhood if that’s going to be required to make sure we continue to contain the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said.

The governor has already reopened a variety of businesses, including an announcement Tuesday about water parks, shopping mall food courts and driver training courses/ However, he says is not ready to make a decision about the fall school year.

Gov. Abbott told CBS19 he speaks frequently with Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath and hopes to have a plan in place by the middle of July.

“The goal right now is for schools to open up as scheduled in August, to make sure that children will be able to return to a setting in the classroom with their classmates, which is really the best learning environment for them. That said, we are looking at multiple strategies, just in case COVID-19 changes its pathway. But right now, it is premature," the governor said.

“But we also want to make sure that local school districts have some flexibility in the standards they want to utilize, depending upon the unique circumstances of each particular school district.”

Governor Abbott says he and his staff are looking into the idea of adding COVID-19 to list of conditions that qualify as line of duty deaths for first responders.

Jails are among the top hot spots for infections. By making COVID-19 a line of duty illness, first responders and their families would have access to additional benefits. The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) has pushed for the benefits to be extended to officers who contract COVID-19 and the families of those who die from it.