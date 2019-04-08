SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of the victims of the El Paso mass shooting.

The governor also ordered them to stay that way until Thursday, August 8, according to a news release.

Here is the full statement from Governor Greg Abbott:

"The El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence today. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. As such, it is fitting that flags should be lowered immediately to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives.

Therefore, pursuant to Chapter 3100 of the Texas Government Code, I direct the Texas flag be immediately lowered to half-staff statewide on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in memory of those who lost their lives. Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Flags should be returned to full-staff on the following day.

Individuals, businesses, municipalities, counties, and other political subdivisions and entities are encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of honor and respect.

The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the survivors and the families of the victims and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.

Respectfully, Greg Abbott Governor"