SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued two statewide orders in an effort to better equip hospitals and other healthcare facilities during the coronavirus outbreak.

The first order instructs hospitals and healthcare professionals to suspend all non-essential medical procedures. The second order removes certain restriction on hospitals, allowing these facilities to increase patient capacity.

There are more than 300 confirmed cases reported in the state of Texas and officials have confirmed community spread of the virus in many areas.

San Antonio has 45 total reported cases of coronavirus, according to Metro Health. That includes 10 cases defined as "community transmission".

Elsewhere in the state, Travis County is reporting 62 numbers, the greater Houston area is reporting 144 cases and Dallas County is reporting 141 cases.

