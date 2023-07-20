Why using Google to check for flights at the airport could land you in trouble

Flight delays and cancellations have become all too common and the long lines to switch your flights add to the frustration.

HOUSTON — Many of us have been in this situation: You're trapped at the airport with a flight delayed or canceled and the line to book another flight at the gate wraps around the terminal. You pull out your phone, Google the number for the airline and start dialing.

Now, experts are warning that scammers are invading those search results just to take advantage of tired and frustrated travelers.

Here's how it works

According to the Washington Post, Google users can contribute information to a business profile allowing some scammers to replace legit phone numbers with their own.

They can also purchase sponsored ads that often appear at the top of your search results. Google tells the Washington Post they are working to change inaccuracies and are planning to add additional protections for the future.

How can you protect yourself?

Victims say scammers often offer to rebook you on a flight for a lot more money -- think five times the price of your original ticket. They often ask for an unusual form of payment like a gift card. Both should be red flags for consumers.

Experts recommend going directly to a company’s website for a phone number instead of pulling it from search results.