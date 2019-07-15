BEAUMONT, Texas — A GoFundMe has been started for one of four teens involved in a Beaumont wreck Saturday.

The four are students and football players at West Brook High School.

The page says 17-year-old Noah Washington was ejected from the car, 'resulting in a broken nose, the loss of one of his ears, blood on his brain, and a break so bad to his spine that it was completely disconnected, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.'

It was set up to help with medical expenses for Washington.

According to the GoFundMe, Washington was air-lifted to a Houston hospital, where he had extensive surgery, 'involving screws being placed in to hold his spine together, as well as his ear being sewn back on.'

Raybren Morris, 17, of Beaumont, the driver, and his three passengers were all taken to hospitals with serious injuries.