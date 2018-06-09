SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police Department officer shot a man overnight after SAPD said the man tried to attack officers in his car.

The shooting happened at a 7-Eleven location in the 1600 block of North Zarzamora Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

A call came out for shoplifting at the convenience store, and police said the officer in question tried to get the suspect out of a vehicle he was using to try to flee the scene.

The suspect did not comply, police said, and told officers, "go ahead and kill me."

SAPD said a female officer responding to the incident spotted a gun on the suspect's waistband and told the second officer on scene. The suspect then reportedly tried to drive away by ramming into the police unit.

The female officer tazed the suspect twice, according to police, with no effect. This did not stop the suspect.

The other officer felt police were in danger and fired multiple shots at the suspect, SAPD said. The suspect was shot in the torso twice. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was reportedly in surgery early Thursday morning.

SAPD said the officer who shot the suspect is a one-year veteran of the department and will be placed on administrative duty during an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

