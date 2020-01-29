SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host a blood drive in collaboration with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

The event will take place on Valentine's Day, February 14, at the main gate area of Six Flags from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who donates blood will receive a free Sping Park Admission Ticket good for any operating day through June 30. Six Flags Fiesta Texas will not be open on Valentine's Day, so the ticket will be valid for a future visit.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says it is in constant need of blood donations. All donors must present identification. Anyone who is 16 years old and weighs at least 120 pounds, ( with parental consent form ) or 17 years and older weighing 110 pounds may donate blood.

