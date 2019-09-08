SAN ANTONIO — Middle school can be tough, and a local nonprofit wants to make sure all San Antonio girls are ready and excited for the year ahead. Friday, San Antonio's Girls Inc. held an event bringing young women together for a day of fun, inspiration, and empowerment.

A free "Back to School Boutique" was just the start of a day of inspiration to show middle school girls they're valued and to get them ready for class. High school students shared what it was like when they were in middle school shoes, and helped organize a day of panels on everything from bullying to study skills, along with providing free backpacks and outfits to build first-day-of-class confidence.

Another major draw was showing them how their hard work can take them wherever they want to go. They visited with women in careers, like law enforcement and energy. Councilwomen also volunteered to share their personal stories to show what's possible.

"The councilwomen have all come through different barriers- we all have," Girls Inc. of San Antonio CEO/President Lea Rosenauer said. "Just knowing you can jump over those barriers and be successful, you can step out of your comfort zone and run for office, you can leave San Antonio and go to college - all 6 councilwomen have amazing stories that can inspire girls to be smart, strong and bold."

It showed girls they're stronger together and helped them discover what kind of futures they want to write.