GREELEY, Colo. — A 4-year-old girl who wandered away from her home around shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning has been located safely, a spokesperson for the Greeley Police Department (GPD) said.

GPD first announced around 11 a.m. on the Facebook page that they were looking for the girl who had wandered away from her family residence near 50th Avenue and West 24th Street, close to Monfort Park.

An alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation just before 1 p.m. said she had been found safe, but no details were provided.

An Amber Alert was not issued because at this point GPD said there was no indication that she'd been abducted.

AMBER ALERTS

“Amber” stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The alert was created after the January 1996 kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman.

Certain criteria must be met before an Amber Alert is issued

The abducted child must be 17 years old or younger.

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery.

A local law enforcement agency or Amber designee from another state must request the activation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is responsible for issuing amber alerts.

