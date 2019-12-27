SAN ANTONIO — If you are tired of holiday cooking, get out of the kitchen and take advantage of these five free kids meal deals this weekend.

The first is at Luby's. Kids eat free on Saturdays at Luby's with the purchase of an adult meal.

Next up is Cerroni's Purple Garlic. The restaurant offers free kids meals on Saturdays also, with the purchase of an adult meal.

If you are looking for some Tex-Mex, try Freebirds. The burrito chain offers free kids meals on Sundays with the purchase of an adult meal.

Jim's Restaurant will feed kids for free on Sunday and Monday with the purchase of an adult meal.

And lastly, Babe's Old Fashioned Burger offers free kids meals on Sundays, with the purchase of an adult meal.

