Georgia State Patrol cruiser voted best looking in country

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol cruiser was recognized on Tuesday as the sleekest in the nation.

The blue and gray GSP patrol vehicle won in a vote for best looking cruiser in the country taken by the American Association of State Troopers.

Georgia came out on top with a bit more than 15%, beating out Kentucky's gray State Police cruiser by more than 3,000 votes.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety had been promoting the public vote on its social media feeds over the past few days. They had tweeted on Monday that Kentucky had taken the lead at that point, before apparently taking it back.

"2020 Best Looking Patrol Car in the Country! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you to all that voted!!!!" the DPS tweeted after the winner was announced.

Gov. Brian Kemp wrote, "Fantastic news! My congrats to @ga_dps!" in a tweet.