COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

George H.W and Barbara Bush’s grandchildren will mark their grandparents' 95th and 94th birthdays in a manner the late couple knew all too well; by skydiving.

George H.W. and Barbara Bush’s grandchildren will come together at the Bush Center in College Station Saturday in what will be the largest gathering of Bush family at the Bush Center since President Bush’s interment on December 6, 2018.

The late president's oldest grandchild Land Commissioner George P. Bush will spearhead the private event along with 12 of the late Bush couple’s other grandkids.

The Bush’s grandkids will tandem skydive along with the All Veterans Group, led by Mike Elliott, Retired Sgt. 1st United States Army, who has tandem jumped every time with President Bush since the re-dedication of the Bush Library in 2007.

Members of the Bush family, friends and former staffers will hold a wreath laying ceremony at the Bush's gravesite before skydiving.

This private event will not impact the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum hours.