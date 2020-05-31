George Floyd protests: Target temporarily closes 170 stores, including 3 in Austin

Here is a look at the latest George Floyd headlines from Houston and throughout Texas for Sunday, May 31.

HOUSTON — Houston is recovering from its second consecutive night of protests and riots in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody.

Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center confirmed Saturday it will handling the funeral arrangements for George Floyd, whose body will be brought back to Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The funeral details have not been released.

The Houston Police Department established a heavy presence overnight near the Toyota Center as protest started out peaceful, but as the night went on, several rioting incidents occurred.

One police officer was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Jefferson and Emancipation. Police said the suspect was vandalizing a vehicle when he saw officers approach and hit the officer while leaving the scene. HPD confirmed the officer is going to be OK.

More than 100 people were arrested in Saturday night for various offenses, police said.

During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there's reason to believe anarchist and other provocateurs are infiltrating protest events and exciting chaos. He said his department is aware and monitoring the situation.

In Texas news, Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed the National Guard and 1,500 DPS troopers to support local law enforcement departments with rioters and looters.

Timeline of events from the George Floyd protests in Texas:

MAY 31 10:45 A.M. — Target will be temporarily closing more than 170 stores around the country as protests heated up over the death of George Floyd, including three locations in Austin, Texas.

The Minneapolis-based company stated "We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal." Read more.

MAY 31 9:55 A.M. — Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, Twitter and other major brands posted support to their social media accounts for the activist group Black Lives Matter, as protests continued across the U.S.

YouTube and Twitter changed their icons to a black color scheme in solidarity with the movement. Twitter wrote: "When members of our community hurt, we all hurt."

MAY 31 9:40 A.M. — Black Lives Matter: Houston announces it will not be hosting any events for Sunday, and explains "We are working on bailing protesters out of jail and helping them and their families get assistance" in a Facebook post.

MAY 31 1:00 A.M. — A heavy police presence remains downtown near the Toyota Center where people have been protesting against the death of George Floyd. Several viewers shared video with KHOU 11.

WARNING: The video below contains strong language.