George Floyd march is opportunity for Houston to show united front

The peaceful march is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Discovery Green and end at City Hall.

HOUSTON — Houston is preparing for what organizers are hoping will be the biggest peace march yet in honor of George Floyd. Several city buildings in downtown Houston will close early as participants march at 3 p.m. from Discovery Green to City Hall.

“For the most part, we’ve never had the public’s support," said Bishop James Dixon, with The Community of Faith.

He said the march is an opportunity for our city to show a unified front in Floyd’s hometown.

“I think the world saw finally that this is not crying wolf. This is reality. This is life and death and that communities of color have far too long endured oppression," Dixon said.

On Monday, Floyd’s brother spoke to a crowd in Minneapolis calling for peaceful protests.

“My family is a peaceful family. My family is God-fearing," Terrence Floyd said. “If I'm not over here messing up my community, then what are y'all doing?"

In downtown Houston, some businesses are boarding up and Houston police are promising all hands on deck.

“All it takes is one person with a skateboard to start destroying a police car or a window at a store and then young people, already on edge, join in," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

So far in Houston, the protests have been calm compared to other cities. Rapper Bun B said the challenge now, how to keep the conversation going further than just Tuesday's march.

"I think people should call their local councilman councilwoman. I think people should write their congressmen and congresswomen and make sure that your elected officials are doing something to combat this kind of injustice," Bun B said.

Why march?

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the world, some peaceful and others violent.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for nearly 11 minutes in an attempt to detain him for what police called a non-violent forgery.

Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pleading, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin and three other officers were fired following his death, but protesters took the street of Minneapolis to demand the officers be charged.

It was until four days later that Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers who were at the scene have not been charged.

The news of Chauvin's arrest hasn't stopped protesters from continuing to gather in cities like New York, Chicago and Atlanta to demand justice for Floyd and speak out about police brutality.

Many of the protests around the country have led to the looting of businesses and more violence between citizens and police officers.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna