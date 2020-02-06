George Floyd will be buried in Pearland following private funeral

HOUSTON, Texas — Drone 11 flew over The Fountain of Praise worship center, the massive church that will hold a monumental memorial for George Floyd scheduled for next week.
"We are anticipating a drove of people migrating here to the Houston area to celebrate Mr. Floyd in a great way,” said Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center owner Bobby Swearington.
Swearington is in charge of local arrangements for Floyd’s family.
Events here will follow other memorials over the next few days in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and North Carolina, where Floyd was born.
"The family has made their request that we give them the best service possible and we are striving to do that," said Swearington.
A private, ticketed celebration of life will take place next Tuesday morning at 11:00.
That's preceded by a public viewing on Monday, June 8, which will last from noon until at least 6 p.m.
Only 500 people will be allowed in the church at any given time during the visitation. Those 500 people will be socially distanced and mourners will be asked to wear face coverings and gloves.
Each person visiting has to wear a mask.
No bags will be allowed.
Everyone will have to enter through metal detectors and each person’s temperature will be checked before they can get in.
Swearington said he doesn’t expect any issues like those that have plagued some marches and other demonstrations.
And multiple law enforcement agencies are helping with a logistics and a security plan, which Swearington said is of the utmost importance.
“I will say that this is a heavily guarded event and all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of visitors,” said Swearington.
The funeral home confirmed that legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is covering expenses and that Floyd will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Pearland following his funeral.
There are unconfirmed reports that former Vice President Joe Biden will be in attendance.
Details from The Fountain of Praise church:
What: Public Viewing and Homegoing Celebration in Remembrance of George Floyd
Where: The Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, Texas, 77085
When: Public Viewing, June 8, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Homegoing celebration (ticketed event), June 9, 11 a.m.
MORE COVERAGE ON GEORGE FLOYD
- Watch: George Floyd family members join an estimated 60,000 people for march in his memory
- Minnesota Dept. of Human Rights files civil rights charge against Minneapolis police
- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says she'll name police reform legislation in honor of George Floyd
- 'You need to make noise' | Rev. Bill Lawson tells crowd to keep fighting for George Floyd
- 'How do we end systemic racism': Former President George W. Bush praises peaceful George Floyd marches
- Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas does not need U.S. military's help responding to protests
- Joel Osteen says George Floyd's death won't 'be in vain'
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.