George Floyd will be buried in Pearland following private funeral

A public visitation will precede a private memorial service next Monday and Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas — Drone 11 flew over The Fountain of Praise worship center, the massive church that will hold a monumental memorial for George Floyd scheduled for next week.

"We are anticipating a drove of people migrating here to the Houston area to celebrate Mr. Floyd in a great way,” said Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center owner Bobby Swearington.

Swearington is in charge of local arrangements for Floyd’s family.

Events here will follow other memorials over the next few days in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and North Carolina, where Floyd was born.

"The family has made their request that we give them the best service possible and we are striving to do that," said Swearington.

A private, ticketed celebration of life will take place next Tuesday morning at 11:00.

That's preceded by a public viewing on Monday, June 8, which will last from noon until at least 6 p.m.

Only 500 people will be allowed in the church at any given time during the visitation. Those 500 people will be socially distanced and mourners will be asked to wear face coverings and gloves.

Each person visiting has to wear a mask.

No bags will be allowed.

Everyone will have to enter through metal detectors and each person’s temperature will be checked before they can get in.

Swearington said he doesn’t expect any issues like those that have plagued some marches and other demonstrations.

And multiple law enforcement agencies are helping with a logistics and a security plan, which Swearington said is of the utmost importance.

“I will say that this is a heavily guarded event and all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of visitors,” said Swearington.

The funeral home confirmed that legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is covering expenses and that Floyd will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Pearland following his funeral.

There are unconfirmed reports that former Vice President Joe Biden will be in attendance.

Details from The Fountain of Praise church:

What: Public Viewing and Homegoing Celebration in Remembrance of George Floyd

Where: The Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, Texas, 77085

When: Public Viewing, June 8, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Homegoing celebration (ticketed event), June 9, 11 a.m.

