BEAUMONT, Texas — Gary and Shannon Saurage of Gator Country were called Monday to help wrangle a gator found near Calder and Caldwood in Beaumont.

Shannon Saurage posted a video on Facebook of the moments when the gator was removed from the water to be relocated to "meet all his new friends at Gator Country!"

Beaumont Animal Care Officer Ben Bundrick was called about the gator in the drainage canal and discovered he needed to enlist the Saurage's help with the 200 lb. gator according to a Beaumont Animal Care Facebook post.

