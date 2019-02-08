TEXAS, USA — A 9-month-old girl was found dead inside a hot car, making her the 5th hot car death in Texas this year, police said.

The infant was found in Garland on Thursday. She is the 25th child to die in a hot car this year, authorities said.

Texas ranks #1 in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths, with 130 fatalities since 1991, according to Kids and Cars.

Last year was the worst year in history for child hot car deaths, with 53 reported fatalities nationwide.

Kids and Cars is working to bring awareness to the Hot Cars Act, which would require technology in all vehicles to help prevent these tragic deaths.