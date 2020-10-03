GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — It's a place people drive by every day not knowing there's a dark past.

However, it's a place Lt. Tommy Hansen with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office knows well. He was the original investigator called out to the scene in 1991.

"Her will to live was beyond comprehension. To get to where she did and the amount of blood that she lost – it was just overwhelming," Hansen said.

It's a case that made national headlines from the Galveston Daily News to America's Most Wanted.

It was around 1 a.m. July 4 when deputies said Luis Calderon slit his girlfriend's throat and left her to die on the side of I-45 and Holland Road.

Calderon was arrested for kidnapping and attempted murder of 28-year-old Diane Sanchez, but he posted bond, skipped town and was on the run until the FBI arrested him in El Salvador.

"We like to say the FBI has a long memory. For 29 years, we didn't forget about the victim in this case," said Richard Rennison, a Supervisory Senior Resident Agent with the FBI.

Sanchez survived the attack and was on hand to hear about the arrest for herself.

"It's been very traumatizing," Sanchez's daughter April Rojas said.

Rojas spoke for her mother because she was too emotional for words.

"We're just happy that now she finally gets to have some closure and hopefully she can sleep better at night," Rojas said.

For the first time since that day, Sanchez was able to say thank you to the man who saved her life. Earl Peugh was a delivery man at the time who happened to be driving by when he spotted Sanchez.

Grace White

"It will be the closest thing to a miracle, you will ever see," Peugh said.

Calderon will be brought back from his home country of El Salvador to Galveston County to face trial. An extradition date has not been set.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: New clues could catch a killer in Santa Fe

RELATED: Investigators turn to Galveston County cemetery for clues in 1999 missing person's case