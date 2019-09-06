GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed has been found, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"This outcome is not what we wanted," said Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton.

Reed has been missing since falling off a boat in the Texas City Dike on Friday.

Officials said his body was found at 7:54 a.m. Sunday about a mile and a half north of the Texas City Dike.

It was recovered by a Galveston County Marine Unit boat crew near mile marker 32 on the west end of the Houston Ship Channel.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Chief Reed, as well the Kemah and law enforcement communities,” said Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon, Coast Guard SAR Mission coordinator.

During the search, Coast Guard crews covered more than 650 square miles over the course of 40 hours.

Reed reportedly went overboard Friday afternoon near the Texas City Dike while on a fishing boat with his wife.

"We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss for Chris' family, our police department, our community and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family," said Kemah Mayor Terri Gale.

Handfuls of government agencies searched for Reed on the water Friday evening and throughout the day and night Saturday.

Members of the Kemah community gathered Saturday to show their support to his family, the Kemah Police Department and the communities he’s impacted.

Reed was a Clear Creek ISD board member, a former city manager for League City, a retired Army paratrooper, a husband and a father of three adult children.

"We will miss Chris greatly," said Gale.

The Coast Guard says they still don't know what caused the wake that caused Reed to go overboard, but no investigation is underway since this appears to be just a tragic accident. Condolences from neighboring law enforcement agencies including HPD Chief Art Acevedo and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez continue to pour in.

Clear Creek ISD released this statement:

Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss of our colleague and friend Chris Reed. He was an advocate for our students and pillar in our community. The tremendous work he has done to impact our school district will never be forgotten. We lift his family, friends and the Kemah Police Department up in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We will have counselors available for students, staff and parents on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Clear Creek High School. For those wishing to make a monetary donation to the Reed family, you can do so through out CCISD Cares page. Please select "General Crisis Support" in the drop-down menu. All funds will go directly to the family.

